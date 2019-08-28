Peterborough United launch social media campaign to help find dementia cure

Peterborough United has launched a social media campaign to unite with those walking towards finding a cure for dementia.

The club’s first team players and staff will join hundreds signed up to take part in Alzheimer’s Society’s Memory Walk at Ferry Meadows Country Park on Sunday, September 15 and urge fans of all ages and abilities to get involved too by choosing between a 2km or 6km route.

Bob Symns showing his support for the Memory Walk

This week Posh's chief executive Bob Symns launched a #UnitedWeWalk campaign with the charity on social media. He is calling for anyone who signs up to a walk – whether it be in Peterborough or the other 40 walks across England, Wales and Northern Ireland – to post a short video clip of their reason for walking and encourage others to sign up too.

The aim of the campaign is to highlight the impact of dementia through everyone’s own reason for stepping out and taking part.

Bob said: “I’ll be walking in memory of three people who were very close to me. My mum, a family friend and Chris Turner, a legend of this football club, whose statue is just outside the stadium. I’ll be joined by players and staff at the club and hope to see many of our supporters walking on the day.

“My video is on both Peterborough United and Alzheimer’s Society East Anglia’s Facebook and Twitter pages. I’d encourage you to upload a video, share where you will be walking and your reasons for taking part.

“Dementia devastates lives; it slowly causes people a series of losses - loss of their memories, relationships and identities. We are united against dementia. Memory Walk is a way to remember our loved ones and friends while raising money so Alzheimer’s Society can continue to support anyone affected by dementia.”

The #UnitedWeWalk campaign comes as the Alzheimer’s Society announced a host of celebrity supporters who have also shared images of those they will keep in mind during Memory Walks throughout September and October.

Gary Sutcliffe, Alzheimer’s Society community fundraiser, said: “In the hour-and-a-half it takes to complete your average memory walk 30 people will develop dementia in the UK which underlines why it is vital to sign up to Memory Walk now and unite against dementia.

“We want to thank the football club for supporting the #UnitedWeWalk campaign. We are looking forward to hearing the many reasons why people are walking.

“Every penny raised through Memory Walk will help Alzheimer’s Society find a cure, improve care and support people affected by dementia – register now at www.memorywalk.org.uk.”

The deadline to register for Memory Walk in Peterborough is Thursday, September 12.