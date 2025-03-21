Peterborough United and Charlton Athletic fans reminded that Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park is closed this weekend

Car park on corner of Oundle Road and Town Bridge is being used as the site for a funfair

Football fans – and other visitors to the city centre – are being reminded that the Pleasure Fair Meadow car park is closed this weekend.

The car park is often used by supporters on match days, and on Saturday (March 22), Peterborough United host Charlton Athletic, with the match kicking off at 3pm.

However, the car park is currently being used to host a funfair, and will not be useable by fans. The car park is set to re-open on March 31, so no further Posh games are set to be impacted.

Fans are also reminded that the Regional Pool car park is also closed, while demolition work takes place. The Regional Pool car park is set to be closed for four months.