Peterborough United Amputee team to appear in FA Cup final on National TV

Posh will take on rivals Portsmouth in the Amputee Final of the FA Disability Cup on Sunday July 18.

Coverage will start at 10:30am and will be available BT Sport 1 (standard feed with subtitles), BT Sport 3 (Enhanced Audio Description) and BT Sport Extra 1 (British Sign Language).

The match can also be viewed at BTSport.com and on the app as well as the BT Sport Facebook Page.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough United Amputee FC.

Over the course of the July 17-18 weekend, the same platforms will also be showing the Powerchair, Cerebral Palsy, Partially Sighted and Blind cup finals.

This is the fifth edition of the FA Disability Cup and the current holders of the amputee title are Everton. In 2019, they became the first side other than Posh to lift the trophy.

Posh were due a chance to regain their title in 2020 with a final date against Arsenal booked before the pandemic forced plans to be cancelled.

The side are a formidable force in amputee football, becoming league champions in 2015/16 and 2018/19, the last time the league was completed, as well as League Cup winners in 2016/17. They also lifted the Disability Cup back-to-back in 2016/17 and 2017/18.

The match will consist of two halves of 25 minutes, with seven players in each team and unlimited substitutions.

Posh will be led by Coach Teilo Pearce assisted by Gary Marheineke and Tyler Marheineke.

The match will also see goalkeeper Kieran Lambourne face off against his former club. He started off playing for Peterborough, before accepting a place to study at Portsmouth University, where he joined the city’s amputee side. He then returned to Posh after completing his studies.

The full squad list is: