Peterborough transplant survivor aims for the (double) top at World Transplant Games

A Peterborough woman who needed a kidney transplant has teamed up with a Deepings world champion as she prepares to take part in a world competition today.

Sarah Harwood, who lives in Peterborough, will be taking part in the darts contest at the World Transplant Games in Newcastle.

Sarah, a Patient involvement coordinator for Peterborough based charity Kidney Research UK, won her spot in the world games at teh British Transplant Games last year.

She has been getting hints and tips from Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams ahead of the contest. She said: “I don’t know how I did it as I’ve never won a darts competition in my life. I’ve been really lucky over the summer and managed to grab a few coaching sessions with professional darts player ‘Wolfie Adams.

“I’m a bit nervous now but I’m really looking forward to taking part in this incredible event.”

Sarah (31) had a kidney transplant over 13 years ago and has been with Kidney Research UK for over four years.

Her passion and commitment to the charity is unwavering and she is a great supporter of Transplant Sport.

She added: “It’s such an honour to be part of this spectacular event and I can’t thank ‘Wolfie’ enough for his help and guidance over the past few months.

“Seeing people who have gone through such adversity, facing challenges every day yet achieving so much here at the games is incredibly inspiring. These are the people Kidney Research UK are working to help and it is a joy to be part of it.”

Athletes from 53 countries have been arriving in the North East including teams from the United States, Canada and Australia.

Altogether 1,500 athletes will compete at various sporting venues throughout the week, with the darts taking place on Wednesday.

