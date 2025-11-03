A Peterborough train driver praised for his quick thinking that helped save lives during a terrifying knife attack says his actions were ‘the same as any other driver’.

After the alarm was raised during the attacks in the carriages, train driver Andrew Johnson, who has about 20 years experience on the railways, requested an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon station for his high-speed intercity train.

The action, which came just minutes after the train had left Peterborough station on route to London, allowed police to quickly get aboard the train and apprehend a suspect.

Some 10 people – passengers and rail staff – were treated at Addenbrooke’s Hospital with nine people initially described as having ‘life threatening injuries.’

Peterborough train driver Andrew Johnson

One man, a member of LNER staff, is still described as having life threatening injuries and police say his actions were ‘heroic’ and saved the lives of many people.

Andrew, who served in the Royal Navy for 17 years said: "We practise our emergency response and keep up to date with our knowledge of the route, so if needed, we know exactly where to stop and what to do.

"As train drivers, we hold a lot of responsibility.

“But the action I took is the same as any other driver.

"I think my colleagues onboard were the real heroes and I’d like to pay tribute to their bravery.”

Once Andrew had raised the alarm with LNER’s Rail Operating Centre in York, signallers took immediate action to divert the 18.25 service between Doncaster and London King’s Cross on November 1 from its usual route.

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “Andrew’s actions are testament to the expertise and skills he has built over his career, both on the railway and in the military.

"The intensive training undertaken by our drivers means they are always ready to respond in any situation.

“We’re grateful to Andrew, our onboard colleagues, the signaller, and the station team at Huntingdon, for their actions on Saturday.

"Our thoughts remain with our colleague in hospital.”

LNER drivers undergo more than 300 hours of classroom and practical training before becoming operational on the railway.

Once qualified, they are regularly assessed, with a two-year cycle of rigorous competency checks.

Anthony Williams (32) of Langford Road, Peterborough appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning (November 3) charged with 10 counts of attempted murder relating to the incident on board an LNER train at about 7.30pm on Saturday evening.