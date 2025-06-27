Peterborough Town Hall being used as Coroners Court - despite council meetings being moved away from historic building

Peterborough Town Hall’s council chamber is being used to hold an inquest for the next two weeks – despite council meetings being moved away for safety reasons.

The historic building will host the Coroners’ Court for the next two weeks, with a hearing set to start on Monday morning (June 30).

However, no council meetings have been held at the venue in 2025.

In December, a Peterborough City Council spokesperson said meetings had been moved from their traditional home at the Town Hall to Sand Martin House in Fletton Quays.

Peterborough Town Hall

The spokesperson said the move had to be made to Fletton Quays due to the condition of the building and fire safety of the premises, specifically relating to the requirements for evacuation of large numbers of members of the public from the upper floor meeting spaces if a fire occurred, in particular those with needs that the council may not be aware of. The spokesperson said that ‘the rooms are no longer suitable for public use.’

The council also said that work on the building will be needed following the discovery of RAAC. Officers are currently reviewing all options for the second floor and once the final surveys are completed a decision will be made.

At the time, the council said that further surveys were being undertaken with results expected by early Spring 2025

However, in May, the council said that the program of works were a “very complex issue” which it is working through to develop a “comprehensive plan” – and there was no time scale for when they could be completed.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked the City Council ‘if the Town Hall is safe for inquests, why not council meetings?”

In response, a spokesperson for the council said: “We have had to make special dispensation with Coroners at the moment, due to some high-profile cases already planned for this year at the Town Hall.

"It is the duty of the local authority to provide a venue for the Coroner, and we will continue to work closely with the service to find viable alternatives."