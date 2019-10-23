Peterborough to remember the fallen on Armistice Day

Wreaths will be laid at the steps of Peterborough’s War Memorial as part of a service of remembrance taking place to honour those who lost their lives for their country.

The city’s civic Armistice and Remembrance event takes place on Monday November 11, with residents encouraged to come along and pay their respects.

Peterborough City Council in conjunction with the Peterborough Branch of the Royal British Legion and Peterborough Cathedral will be commemorating the occasion at the War Memorial outside the Town Hall in Bridge Street.

There will then be a march pass of the military parade with the Vice Lord Lieutenant, Mayor and President of the Peterborough Branch – Royal British Legion taking the salute.

The Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Gul Nawaz said: “Armistice Day is an important annual event for us all to pay our respects to those who lost their lives serving for our country. I hope the people of Peterborough will join us in marking the dedication of our armed forces in the past, present and future.

“I would also urge people to support the annual Poppy Appeal. Wearing a poppy not only remembers lost lives, but also assists the servicemen and women of today.”

The timetable for the event is as follows:

10.30am: Royal British Legion (RBL) Standard Bearers to report to RBL Parade Marshall at the war memorial.

10.40am: The Mayor’s invited guests to arrive at the Town Hall.

10.45am: Standard Bearers to form up on two sides of the memorial – south side of memorial to be kept free for the Civic Party.

10.55am: Civic Procession led by the Mayor’s Attendant, escorted by the Police, leaves the Town Hall.

10.56am: Civic Procession arrives at the war memorial.

10.57am: Canon Ian Black, The Vicar of St John’s Church, to commence the service.

10.58am: The Exhortation to be recited by RBL President, the Last Post is sounded.

11.00am: A two minute silence will take place, marked by a whistle.

11.02am: Kohima is recited by the Vice Chair of the Burma Star Association, the Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Gul Nawaz will lay a wreath.

11.05am: Final prayer and blessing.

11.10am Civic party and procession returns to the Town Hall to be followed by the Standard Bearers.