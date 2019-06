Have your say

A special flag was raised in Bridge Street to mark Armed Forces Day.

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Gul Nawaz raised the flag on Monday at a service by the city’s war memorial.

Cllr Nawaz said: “Our Armed Forces perform a vital job worldwide, and not just in conflict. Many forces personnel are involved in peacekeeping, humanitarian relief, search and rescue and much more.”

On Saturday there will be a series of events as part of the celebrations, with festivities starting at 10am in the city centre.