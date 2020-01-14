Peterborough to host poignant service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Residents are invited to remember the suffering and sacrifice of millions of people killed in genocides including the Holocaust, at a poignant commemoration to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

The event takes place at St John the Baptist Church, Peterborough, on Monday January 27 at noon.

Holocaust Memorial Day is commemorated worldwide on January 27 and for a number of years Peterborough has held its own commemoration as a public and inter-faith act of remembrance.

The memorial day remembers the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust and the millions involved in genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, Kosovo and Darfur. January 27 marks the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

The event begins at 11.40am on January 27, when drama students from St John Fisher Catholic High School will stage a performance in the Guildhall in Cathedral Square.

The Mayor’s attendant will then lead a procession from the Town Hall to St John’s Church for the commemoration, pausing at Cathedral Square to watch the performance.

On arrival at the church, the commemoration will begin with a welcome address from Reverend Canon Ian Black, Vicar of St John’s Church, followed by a series of readings and pieces of music.

The commemoration will include contributions from students from St John Fisher Catholic High School and representatives from numerous Peterborough communities.

Dignitaries including Rabbi Danny Rich, the Senior Rabbi of Liberal Judaisim and President of the Council of Christians and Jews and Nick Dean, the Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire Police will also make addresses.

Councillor Gul Nawaz, Mayor of Peterborough, will give an address before the commemoration concludes with the laying of a wreath at the Holocaust memorial in St John’s Square.

After the ceremony, light refreshments will be served in St John’s Church.

The Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Gul Nawaz, said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is a significant and poignant event in the world’s calendar. The events taking place in Peterborough will give us all the chance to remember the victims of genocide.

“It’s vitally important that we reflect on the atrocities of the past and share their stories with future generations. That is the best defence against history repeating itself.”

Brian Gascoyne, chairman of the Holocaust Memorial Day Committee, said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an opportunity for people across Peterborough to come together. We value the involvement from school pupils, members of community, faith and non-faith groups, representatives from the city council and the wider community.

“The theme this year is ‘Stand Together’ and we encourage everyone to come along to the memorial day events to reflect and make their own commitment to help end persecution and inequality within our own communities.”