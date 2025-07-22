Peterborough to host lively European Culture Festival at Stanley Park

A vibrant celebration of European heritage is coming to Stanley Park in September, as Peterborough welcomes its first European Culture Festival — a free, family-friendly event promising a full day of traditional music, dance, food, and art.

Organised by the Zi Foundation in partnership with Little Bulgaria CIO, the festival will highlight the rich traditions and cultural diversity of communities from Bulgaria, Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Greece, Poland, and the Roma community.

Running from 11am to 6pm on Sunday, September 14, the festival invites visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in the customs, cuisine, and performances of Europe’s diverse cultures — right in the heart of Peterborough.

“This is a celebration of community and connection,” said Zillur Hussain MBE, founder of the Zi Foundation. “We’re thrilled to bring the colours, flavours, and rhythms of Europe to Peterborough. It’s about recognising our shared heritage and enjoying a day full of joy and cultural pride.”

Community leaders discussing the European Culture Festival

The idea for the festival was sparked earlier this year after Little Bulgaria’s annual folklore event in Cambridge drew more than 2,000 attendees — and spontaneous dancing broke out among the crowd. The moment inspired collaboration with the Zi Foundation to create something even bigger in Peterborough.

“We were introduced to the Zi Foundation by Paul Bristow, and from the first conversation, it was clear we shared a passion for preserving and celebrating folklore,” said Mihail Stoyanov, Chair of Little Bulgaria CIO. “Within days of announcing the idea, we had hundreds of people signing up online and dozens of British-based vendors wanting to join us — it’s been incredible.”

In addition to traditional dance and live music from across Europe, the festival will also feature a bustling bazaar with stalls selling handmade crafts, cultural clothing, cosmetics, and authentic cuisine.

Petr Torak, founder of Compas Charity, another community partner, expressed strong support for the event.

“The European Culture Festival is a fantastic opportunity to foster inclusion and celebrate the diversity that strengthens Peterborough. We’re proud to support this initiative,” he said.

Organisers emphasise that the festival isn’t just about entertainment — it’s about building bridges between communities, sharing stories, and embracing the multicultural identity of the city.