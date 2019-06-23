Peterborough to fly the flag for the Armed Forces

The Mayor of Peterborough, Cllr Gul Nawaz, will raise a flag above the Town Hall next week in recognition of all those who are serving and have served in the Armed Forces.

The mayor will lead a short service outside the Town Hall in Bridge Street on Monday (June 24) at 10.15am, after which the Armed Forces Day flag will be raised at 10.30am.

The service will include an opening prayer read by Reverend Adrian Holdstock of St Mark’s Church, as well as readings including memories of the D-Day landings.

Other councils across the United Kingdom will also simultaneously raise flags, which will fly for the week running up to Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 29.

Cllr Nawaz said: “Our Armed Forces perform a vital job worldwide, and not just in conflict. Many forces personnel are involved in peacekeeping, humanitarian relief, search and rescue and much more.

“So I would urge all Peterborough residents to join me at the service. It’s important that we show our respect and appreciation to all those who risk their lives for us at home and overseas.”

Attendees should assemble in the Town Hall foyer by 10am. Refreshments will be served after the raising of the flag.

On Armed Forces Day a variety of events will be held in Peterborough city centre, including a short service, personal accounts and speeches, bikers, music festival, youth involvement and celebration tea party with DJ.

Armed Forces Day events start at 10am on Cathedral Square and Bridge Street and run through until 5pm.