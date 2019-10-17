Peterborough to celebrate Diwali with colourful festival

Peterborough will celebrate the Hindu festival of lights with a spectacular celebration in Cathedral Square this weekend.

The Diwali celebrations will be held on Saturday, with a stunning range of music, dancing and food on offer. The event will take place between 11am and 5pm, and everyone is invited to attend. Rajni Reddy, secretary of the Peterborough Diwali Festival Committee, said: “We always promote Diwali at Cathedral Square not only as a Hindu Festival, but a cultural event for the whole city, which of course, is renowned for celebrating its diversity. “We hope everyone will come to interact with each other and enjoy the music, dance, food and shopping.” Councillor Steve Allen, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for recreation, said: “This will be a welcoming and uplifting event that everyone in Peterborough is invited to attend. As the evenings continue to draw in, the festival of Diwali offers a powerful reminder of the role of light in combating all forms of darkness. “The Diwali festival is one of a number of community and faith festivals taking place in the city each year which we support. Each is a great opportunity for our many communities to come together in celebration and learn about each other’s cultures and traditions.”

