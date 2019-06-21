Peterborough to begin year-long celebration of reading with large outdoor event

A year-long celebration of reading kicks off in Peterborough with a family event in Cathedral Square on Saturday.

The Peterborough Celebrates Reading campaign has been organised by Peterborough City Council, the National Literacy Trust, Vivacity and City College Peterborough to get children interested in books, and more parents reading to their children from a young age.

The event will include professional storytelling sessions every half an hour, free books to take home, book-related activities including book-making, and the chance to visit the Vivacity book bus. People will also be able to take a selfie on a giant deckchair and are being encouraged to bring a picnic and explore a book together.

The launch event kicks off a year-long programme of events that will include The Space Chase summer reading challenge, Roald Dahl Day in September, writing competitions, story trails, a poetry festival and much more. The year will culminate with a trail of book-shaped benches across the city created by schools, community groups and businesses in association with creative producers Wild in Art.