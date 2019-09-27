Peterborough Thomas Cook staff raise toast to travel giant as they put on uniform for the final time

Former Thomas Cook staff said a fond farewell to the company - and a huge thank you to Peterborough - with a glass of fizz at a final get together.

Eight former staff who had worked at the travel giant for years put on their uniforms for the final time as they met outside the Serpentine Green branch last night.

Thomas Cook staff say a fond farewell to the firn

There were smiles and a few tears as they reminisced about their time working at the Hampton and Queensgate branches, and they raised a toast to their former colleagues.

Chloe Yeoman, who was the manager at the Serpentine Green branch, said everyone wanted to say thank you to everyone in Peterborough who had offered support.

She: "The past week has been so overwhelming. The support we have had from other companies, and the help everyone has offered has been amazing.

"I think it has settled in now. Last weekend (during the speculation about the company's future' was like a bad dream.

The group of staff

"There was the hope that it wouldn't happen. We never thought it would happen, and it did take a while to sink i.

"The thing about working at Thomas Cook was that it was like a family. We have all made friends for life working here. Everyone has been supporting one another."

Chloe also said a thank you to all the loyal customers who had used the firm over the years.

The group said they were all now looking for other jobs, as they have not been paid for the last month's work.