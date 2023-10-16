News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Peterborough teenager left too anxious to go outside after being hit by speeding car on crossing

Robyn was hit while she was midway across a level crossing on Whittlesey Road.
By Ben Jones
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 16:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A teenager from Peterborough has spoken of her distress after being left unable to go outside following being hit by a car.

Robyn Long (18) was heading to the shops in Stanground on Wednesday evening when she was struck while using a crossing on Whittlesey Road at around 8:30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the Toyota Aygo was later arrested but Robyn was left with a broken collarbone, shoulder plate and bruising all down her right side.

Robyn (inset) was hit while using this crossing on Whittlesey Road.Robyn (inset) was hit while using this crossing on Whittlesey Road.
Robyn (inset) was hit while using this crossing on Whittlesey Road.
Most Popular

She was helped at the roadside by concerned drivers who waited with her before she was rushed to Peterborough City Hospital.

Robyn said: “I had an injury to the head and I was very numb and in shock. Everything happened so quickly it’s sickening to think about now.

"I remember not being able to feel anything from the neck down due to shock and I kept asking the paramedics if I was going to die.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was the most frightening time of my life, especially since I have ADHD and anxiety.”

Robyn is now facing a year of physiotherapy and has been told that she may not be allowed to go into work until the start of next year.

In sharing her story, she hopes to raise awareness on the effects incidents such as these can have on victims as well as further push calls for safer roads in Peterborough.

Robyn added: “I am really lucky to be here today and I just want to raise awareness for everyone that there is manic drivers on the road and people that have no awareness to their surroundings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I am 18 and have my whole life ahead of me but I’m always going to have what has happen carry along with me. I haven’t slept properly since it happened.

"I can’t go out in public and especially with it being in my area, it is scary for me and I have to remind myself of it everyday. No one thinks about this impact.

"I’m distraught at how this has really affected me.”

Related topics:PeterboroughADHDStangroundPeterborough City Hospital