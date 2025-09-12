Peterborough teachers completes epic John O'Groats and Land's End walk

A Peterborough teacher has taken completed an epic-walk between Great Britain’s most northerly and southern points.

Aiden Desmond, a maths teacher at Jack Hunt Academy, completed the astonishing 1,383-miles walk on foot on a journey of almost four months.

Aidan left home on April 7 and reached John O’Groats by the 9th before beginning the long journey south. After months of walking through some of the most varied landscapes in the UK, he finally arrived at Land’s End on the morning of July 29.

For someone living in one of the flattest parts of the country, the climbs through Scotland and the Lake District proved to be some of the greatest challenges. One moment that stood out was crossing the Corrieyairack Pass on the edge of the Cairngorms National Park, an experience etched into both his memory and his legs.

When asked about highlights, Aiden struggled to single out a favourite. Each day offered something new: coastlines, forests, lochs, mountains, dales, farmland, canals, disused railways, bustling towns, quiet moors, and wide-open heathland.

He and his walking companions loved discovering new places, learning their histories, and above all, experiencing the generosity and kindness of strangers they met along the way.

Although the challenge itself was a huge motivator, what kept Aiden going was the excitement of the unknown. Every day was different, with no rush to reach the destination. The freedom to slow down, appreciate the landscape, and connect with people along the way became the heart of the journey.

He said: “Walking is one of the simplest and cheapest ways to explore the natural world,” he often says. “It’s accessible to almost everyone, and it’s brilliant for both physical and mental health.”

He is no stranger to endurance challenges. Back in 2023, he completed the 630-mile South West Coast Path in just 53 days.

Next up he is targeted a multi-day trek abroad.