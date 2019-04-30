Peterborough takeaway goes up in flames

A takeaway in Peterborough went up in flames last night (Monday).

The Madina Desi Grill Kitchen in Lincoln Road, Millfield, near Oxford Road, was engulfed by fire at around 8pm, with fire crews sent to the scene.

The Madina Desi Grill Kitchen in Lincoln Road. Photo: Community First Peterborough

Their job was made easier thanks to the efforts of a man who is seen on video tackling the flames with a fire extinguisher, which helped to calm the blaze down.

The video was tweeted out by Community First Peterborough which said "heroic members of the public" helped to control the fire before firefighters arrived.

Everyone had evacuated the takeaway before the arrival of the emergency services.

A sign on the front of the shop this afternoon said it was closed today, but would reopen tomorrow (Wednesday, May 1).

The takeaway the day after the fire

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters checked the area for hot spots using a thermal imaging camera and had returned to their stations at Dogsthorpe and Stanground by 9pm.

A spokesperson said: "The cause of the fire was accidental."