Peterborough support group crowdfunds to take SEN children on unforgettable day to the seaside

A crowdfunding page has been launched to help take children with special educational needs on an unforgettable day out at the seaside.

In February a local support group called Spectrum of Love was set up for children aged one to five who have been diagnosed with, or are being assessed for, autism, Sensory Processing Disorder, global development delay or any other neurological condition.

It is being run by specialist SEN teacher Angela Allen and partner Stephen Douglas whose young son Leo is moderate to severe autistic with global development delay and Sensory Processing Disorder.

Angela is now looking to take the group to Cleethorpes beach for a memorable day trip so they can enjoy fish and chips, train rides, donkey rides, a small zoo, eating ice cream and going to the arcades.

Angela said: "These kiddies deserve a trip out to a beautiful destination such as this and your generosity will be much appreciated. All children deserve time away but these children with their extra challenges do not always have the ability to go to places away from home due to various needs and travel. This trip would be a real gift for some.

"We want to bring as many families as possible but that can only happen with your generosity.

"Your donation will go towards: transport, food and attractions and amusements.

"We are asking for £5 a person to go on the trip, but if we get enough donations we could refund this."

The goal is to raise £1,000.

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/spectrum-of-love-go-to-the-seaside.