Peterborough summer starts with a splash as Lido opens for 2019

Peterborough’s summer started with a splash as the swimmers queued up for their first dip in the Lido for 2019.

The outdoor pool opened for the first time this year on Saturday, with youngsters queueing up to make a splash. The first day of the season saw swimmers able to use the Lido for free, and more than 700 people took up the offer. Mayor of Peterborough cllr Gul Nawaz performed his first official duty by opening the pool, pushing former councillor John Peach, Conservative by-election candidate Paul Bristow and swimming enthusiast Bill Marriott into the water.

