Peterborough sports project for the disabled set up after 2012 London Games cut due to funding loss

A project delivering sport and leisure activities to disabled people in Peterborough is closing this week due to funding pressures.

Inspire Peterborough, which is delivered by Disability Peterborough, was set up in 2013 after the London Olympic and Paralympic Games.

But the charity which supports disabled people in Peterborough said a loss of funding from Sport England meant with “deep regret” it had no choice but to end the project.

This includes the gym in Amilly House, South Street, Stanground, which has been used by, among others, disabled veterans.

The charity’s chief executive Sandie Burns said: “Disability Peterborough/DIAL is a charity offering support and guidance to over 5,000 local people every year with physical disabilities that has been in the city for nearly 30 years.

“Inspire Peterborough and Amilly Fitness was an addition to Disability Peterborough and was a great asset, but unfortunately since losing funding from a major contributor, Sport England, we have struggled to find sustainable replacement funding.

“Like all charities we have found that funding is getting to be scarcer and more competitive.

“With deep regret the decision has been made to close Inspire Amilly Fitness, but we will be continuing to look for funding as we appreciate accessible activities for disabled people are very important.

“The Special Olympics activities will carry on as this still has a funding stream until September 2019.

“We will be putting the up-to-date details of local accessible sporting activities available from other providers on our website (https://www.disabilitypeterborough.org/) to ensure disabled people have a choice of services.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and understanding.”

Inspire Peterborough was set up by Bryan Tyler and Cllr Irene Walsh and received £277,720 from Sport England - which is responsible for grassroots sport in England - in 2014 and an additional £48,497 in 2017.