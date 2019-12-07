Peterborough Soup Kitchen van feeding the needy relocated again

Peterborough Soup Kitchen has been relocated again.

The charity feeding the homeless and disadvantaged had moved from the Brewery Tap car park to Brook Street Car Park as a £60 million cinema expansion at Queensgate Shopping Centre means buses will be temporarily stopping and picking up close to the pub.

Peterborough Soup Kitchen

However, the soup kitchen has now revealed that it is moving again. It said: “From December 9 (Monday) we have been asked to move to Wellington Street Car Park, Peterborough, PE1 5DU.

“Our serving times remain the same - Monday to Friday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 3.30pm. Please pass this on to ensure we continue to feed our clients.”

