Peterborough Soup Kitchen appeals for toiletries and hygiene products after increase in demand

Peterborough Soup Kitchen says it urgently needs new toiletries and hygiene products after seeing an increase in demand for its service.

The soup kitchen supplies food and drinks at the Brewery Tap car park in Westgate to the homeless and disadvantaged.

It tweeted: “With the run up to winter and currently experiencing an increase in client numbers we are not able to meet the demand for toiletries and hygiene products. If you are able to donate such items please contact supplies@peterboroughsoupkitchen.org.uk or ring 01733 315456.”