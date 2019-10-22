Peterborough Sikhs celebrate birthday of Guru Nanak

Sikhs in Peterborough celebrated the 550th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak with a day of activities at the temple in the city.

The celebrations took place on Saturday at the Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara temple, Newark Road. The event saw martial arts demonstrations, traditional food served and even a visit from a bird of prey handler. There were also games and activities for younger members of the community. Guru Nanak was the founder of Sikhism, and is the first of ten Sikh Gurus.

1. The celebrations for Guru Nanak's birthday Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara temple, Newark Road family fun day for Guru Nanak's 550th birthday. Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

2. The celebrations for Guru Nanak's birthday Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara temple, Newark Road family fun day for Guru Nanak's 550th birthday. Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

3. The celebrations for Guru Nanak's birthday Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara temple, Newark Road family fun day for Guru Nanak's 550th birthday. Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

4. The celebrations for Guru Nanak's birthday Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara temple, Newark Road family fun day for Guru Nanak's 550th birthday. Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

View more