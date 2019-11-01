Peterborough Sikh parade route changed due to weather

Weather has hit a huge Sikh parade which was due to finish in Cathedral Square tomorrow (Saturday).

The parade marks the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru, and was due to see hundreds of worshippers walk from the Gurdwara in Royce Road to Cathedral Square, where a range of activities and displays were planned.

However, with rain and wind forecast for tomorrow, the event will now see the parade start at 10.30am at the Royce Road Gurdwara, travelling to the to the Sri Guru Singh Sahba Gurdwara in Newark Road, Fengate.

Once at the Sri Guru Singh Sahba Gurdwara, a number of speakers will address guests. All residents are welcome to attend,

Speakers include Councillor Gul Nawaz the Mayor of Peterborough, the Rt Rev Donald Allister the Bishop of Peterborough, Jason Ablewhite the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire, Councillor John Holdich, Leader of Peterborough City Council and Gillian Beasley, the Chief Executive of Peterborough City Council.

Later on there will be hymns, prayers, martial arts demonstrations and dhol drumming to entertain the crowds.

As its a Sikh place of worship, attending guests should wear a head cover which typically is a scarf or bandana.

Councillor Steve Allen, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for recreation, said: “We hope to see many people come along and join in the celebrations at what promises to be fun-filled day which everyone can enjoy.

“We are proud that Peterborough is a multicultural diverse city that welcomes all and celebrates different cultures.”