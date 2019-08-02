Peterborough shop worker scores charity success in memory of her nan

A football mad team leader at the Co-op store in Peterborough, has helped raise money for a cause close to her heart.

Shannon Hilton from the branch in Eye, took on the role as player manager in the fundraising match she organised for the retailer’s corporate charity, Dementia UK.

The winning team led by Shannon Hilton (front, centre)

Colleagues from across the region took part, which lead to an exciting and highly competitive match. Fortunately for Shannon, her team defeated a squad lead by shop manager Craig Stafford, winning 5-4, in torrential rain.

Over £425 has been raised, and will go to Dementia UK.

Shannon said: “We always enjoy and are happy to support the cause in store. I lost my nan to dementia in 2007 so have experienced how this condition affects a family first hand. Dementia doesn’t only affect the person that is diagnosed but also everyone around them.

“We all work hard to raise awareness and raise money as a society in the form of bake sales and raffles in store but I was keen to do something different for this great cause.

“I have a passion for football so I wanted to incorporate that into the fundraising and despite the wet weather there was a great turnout and a really entertaining game for the crowds.”

Central England Co-operative has been supporting Dementia UK since 2017, and so far the Society has donated more than £1 million to the charity. The money has been used to help pay for specialist Admiral Nurses, additional vital training and the on-going staffing of the free Dementia Helpline (0800 888 6678).

For further information on the work Dementia UK do, and for fundraising opportunities, please visit www.dementiauk.org