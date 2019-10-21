Peterborough shoe shoppers get the chance to pick up a perfect pair

Shoe shoppers were able to pick up a perfect new pair as a new store opened in Peterborough.

Deichmann shoes opened its new Queensgate branch on Saturday, after a £400,000 refit of the former HMV unit.

At the opening there was a range of in-store promotions throughout the day, including free shoes for the store’s first 25 customers, limited edition bags and a ‘Spin the Wheel’ game, giving shoppers the chance to win free shoes and discounts.

Daniela Jesus, Store Manager of Deichmann Peterborough, said: “Following a successful opening, we’re even more excited for the future of our Peterborough store. We are looking forward to getting to know all the local shoppers and becoming a well-loved fixture in Queensgate Shopping Centre.”