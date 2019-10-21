Peterborough set to bounce thanks to new inflatable theme park

A new indoor inflatable theme park is coming to Peterborough next month - and it’s suitable for adults as well as children!

Inflata Nation will open its doors on Saturday November 23 and represents the first attraction of its kind for the region.

Located at the Peterborough One Retail Park, on Eye Road, the bounce palace will take over a building recently vacated by Cotswold Outdoor - and will boast 14,000 square feet of inflatable fun.

Kids - and big kids - can enjoy gigantic ball pools, climbing walls, obstacle courses and an ‘Inflata Bubbles’ section, designed so that visitors can achieve optimum bounce heights.

Meanwhile the site will also offer party packages, is available for private hire and will run sessions exclusively catering for tots and people with disabilities.

Matt Ball, co-founder of Inflata Nation, said: “We are very excited to be opening a brand new venue in Peterborough and we believe it’s Cambridgeshire’s first-ever indoor inflatable theme park.

“The message from us is simple - Everyone is welcome, no matter your age, and we think big kids will have just as much fun on the inflatables as the wee ones.

“The park itself will boast a whole host of features designed to put a smile on your face.

“And we’ve also got a dedicated area for under-4s so they can play away from the older children.

“To mark the launch, we’ll be running lots of events and promotions, so please keep an eye on our social media accounts for details.”

Inflata Nation itself is a national franchise, with other outlets in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, West Bromwich and Runcorn - with a further site due to launch in Telford, Shropshire, later this year.

And it’s also proved popular with celebs, attracting stars such as Coronation Street stars Kym Marsh and Samia Longchambon, Love Island’s Tom Walker, and Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry.

Prices start at £5.99 for under-4s to bounce for an hour, while everyone else pays £9.99 for an hour.

Spectators, non-walkers and babies in arms go in free of charge, while there will also be a cafe serving hot and cold food on site.

Paul Dunn, Asset Manager for Peterborough One Retail Park said: “We are delighted to have this unique leisure offer here at Peterborough One. The feedback we have received from other tenants and local people has been nothing short of fantastic. This is an integral part of our plan to maintain vibrancy here on this well-loved retail park ”

Inflata co-founder Michelle Ball says the Peterborough site will be unique. She said: “We love to see people of all ages having great fun and enjoying themselves in our centres, and we get tremendous satisfaction opening in new locations.

“We are strongly represented in the north of England and in Scotland, and now we’re expanding rapidly in the Midlands.

“Our centres are based on the theme of extreme bounce fun but each is slightly different in design, showing that Inflata Nation is constantly looking to evolve and entertain in new ways.”

Opening times are to be confirmed but play is likely to be from noon to 9pm weekdays, with the last session starting at 8pm, and from 9am to 9pm on weekends, with the same last session time.

During school holidays, the centre is expected to open at 10am weekdays.

For more information visit www.inflatanation.com