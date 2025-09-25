Peterborough secures more than £40 million of Government funding to regenerate communities and city centre

More than £40 million of Government funding is to be poured into Peterborough to breathe new life into some of its community areas and the city centre

The £40 million will support community regeneration in Paston, Gunthorpe and Welland in the Peterborough constituency, and Orton Malborne and Goldhay in the North West Cambridgeshire constituency.

It will mean £2 million a year for 10 years in the two areas of Peterborough to help regenerate and improve the city.

In addition there will be a further £1.5 million to help regenerate the city centre.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, left, and North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling delighted that the Government is pouring £40 million in Peterborough's communities plus £1.5 million for the city centre

News of the extra funding follows a campaign by both of the city’s MPs, Andrew Pakes, MP for Petterborough, and Sam Carling, the North West Cambridgeshire MP.

The landmark funding will help ensure investment in the city’s estates and neighbourhoods as well as the city centre.

Both MPs say they have been campaigning to ensure Peterborough was included in the Labour Government’s new Plan for Neighbourhoods project. T

The two projects, worth £20 million each, will be overseen by a local steering group so that residents in the area can help determine how the funding will be spent.

The investment can be used for revenue and capital, and can be used to help regenerate estates, invest in community facilities, as well as support youth, education, and health services.

Neighbourhoods with the highest need are being prioritised, focusing on the places residents agree matter most.

The £40 million pot complements recent news that Peterborough will share in up to £10 million over the next two years from the Government’s Youth Guarantee to help tackle youth unemployment and create more training and apprenticeship places in the city.

In a statement, Mr Pakes and Mr Carling said: “The Plan for Neighbourhoods fund means local people, not politicians in London, will call the shots.

"Residents will be invited to join a brand-new Neighbourhood Board to guide every funding decision.

"The Board will be shaped by all corners of our community, not just the ‘usual suspects’, and chaired independently to guarantee genuine local leadership.”

Mr Pakes said: “Peterborough’s potential has been ignored for too long.

"I am proud to have fought for, and secured, this investment for our city.

“This will be a significant boost for Peterborough as well as the areas impacted by the funding with a focus on making our streets safer, investing in community facilities and opening up new opportunities for young people and families.

I want to hear from local people, charities, and businesses how we can use this to improve Paston, Gunthorpe and the Welland.

"These ideas will feed into the new neighbourhood steering group we are setting to give residents a say over how this money can improve the city.”

Mr Carling said: “This funding is a huge opportunity for Orton - giving our community the long-term support it needs to improve services, create more opportunities for young people, and invest in facilities that will make a real difference to daily life.

“I’ve pushed hard because I know how much our community stands to gain from long-term investment like this.

"What matters now is working together to put residents’ voices at the centre, so the money is spent in ways that make a real and lasting difference to our community.”