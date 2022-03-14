Peterborough schoolchildren take to the stage to sing The Beatles songs in two-day musical extravaganza

The Beatles Singing Days at The Cresset last week, organised by Peterborough Sings!, saw the youngsters perform It’s been a Hard Day’s Night, Hey Jude, Let it Be, She Loves You, When I’m 64 and Yesterday, accompanied by a live 5-piece band - lead, rhythm and bass guitars, piano and drums.

Pupils also enjoyed meeting the musicians and learning about their instruments during several fun and interactive “meet the band” sessions.

As well as providing expert vocal coaching, and the opportunity to work alongside professional musicians, an important part of the singing days is to give young people the experience of performing live on stage in a professional venue.

At the conclusion of each day the children performed live on stage to very appreciative audience of friends and family.

Directed by William Prideaux, The Beatles Singing Days were the 14th in a series of ‘big sing’ events organised by Peterborough Sings! on behalf of Peterborough Music Hub as part of the ambitious Arts Council England-funded Peterborough Singing Strategy.

Itaims to transform provision for singing in the city’s primary schools.

To date, these events have engaged thousands of children from across the city and have been well received by staff, pupils and parents alike.

Schools participating were Lime Academy Parnwell, St Augustine’s Junior School, St John’s Church School, Dogsthorpe Academy, Old Fletton Primary School, and Hampton Hargate Primary School.

