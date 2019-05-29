Peterborough schoolboy raises hundreds for hospital which saved his nana’s life

An eight-year-old boy has raised hundreds of pounds for Peterborough City Hospital to thank doctors and nurses who cared for his grandmother.

Lucas Tuck from Peterborough was so grateful to staff for saving Nanna Patricia Lenton’s life that he asked his fellow pupils at Hampton Hargate Primary School to pay £1 to dress up as emergency services staff such as doctors, nurses, policemen and firefighters for the day.

Patricia was taken ill after an emergency hernia operation and was admitted to intensive care for just under three weeks. The family feared the worse, but fortunately she made a full recovery.

Lucas’ Mum Gail Tuck, said: “Lucas lost his grandfather a year ago, so he was over the moon when his Nanna recovered. Once she was home he decided that it was important to thank the nurses and doctors for helping her recover, so we spoke to the school and arranged for a non-uniform day.”

Once the school agreed, Lucas got to work organising posters and encouraging his fellow pupils to get involved.

“Overall he raised £781.83,” said Gail. “We are just so proud of him for recognising all of the hard work that staff do and not assuming that’s what the NHS is there for.”

Consultant Mr Hardy, who accepted the donation on behalf of the hospital said: “There aren’t many young children who can say they have raised over £700 for charity. It’s an impressive feat and we are very grateful to Lucas for his generosity and his hard work. The money raised will go towards improving the hospital environment for our patients and their families.”