Peterborough scheme celebrates 15 years of helping Peterborough’s homeless

A Peterborough scheme offering supported accommodation to the homeless has celebrated its 15th anniversary.

Fair View Court, in Oundle Road, held the event on Friday with entertainment, food and a visit from the Mayor of Peterborough, Cllr Gul Nawaz, and Mayoress Amreen Khauser.

Michelle Martell, service manager at the scheme, said “The passion, commitment and enthusiasm from the staff team was clear on the day, and after all the years working at Fair View Court they are still so committed to helping reduce homelessness and make a significant change to people’s lives.

Cllr Nawaz said: “The work of Fair View Court is very important in helping to tackle homelessness in Peterborough and to have been doing it for 15 years is an excellent achievement.”