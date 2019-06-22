Peterborough sale to help Chernobyl victims

Hundreds of bargains will be up for grabs in the city next week at a charity event in support of people affected by the world’s worst nuclear disaster at Chernobyl.

Corks will be popping at the Bubbles, Bangles, Beads and Beer event being organised by city couple John and Rosie Sandall in aid of the Chernobyl Children’s Appeal.

There will also be a sale of jewellery and toiletries.

The event will be held from 4pm to 6pm on Saturday, June 29 at 51 Apsley Way, Longthorpe.

John and Rosie will be making their 47th trip to Ukraine in August where they support many families with severely disabled children.

Rosie said: “The plight of Ukrainian people has been highlighted recently in the TV drama about Chernobyl. The Chernobyl disaster may have happened 33 years ago but we know from personal experience that there is still a huge need for help.”