Peterborough’s youngest citizens could benefit from free music classes if money raised in time

The deadline looms for Peterborough Centre for Young Musicians (PCYM) to provide early years music classes free to children living in Orton Longueville.

The group has days left to complete their funding target of £3265. The money raised will go towards giving children a start in musical education. The bursary support will include free instrument loans, to break down financial barriers parents may face. If the money is raised, parents can expect 60 one hour music classes on Saturday mornings.

Kristen Goldthorp, PYCM manager said: “ We have raised 84% of our target already, including a generous match fund from Arts Council England. We only have days to raise our final £515. Please, please, please pledge a small amount to support us. It will help us make our vision of offering free music classes for 3-4 year olds in a disadvantaged part of Peterborough a reality!”

The sessions will be held at Ormiston Bushfield academy. If the target amount is not raised, PCYM will receive the Arts Council funding but won’t receive the pledges.

You can donate at: https://www.spacehive.com/pcym