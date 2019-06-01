Peterborough’s young ‘green’ stars celebrate awards

Youngsters’ work to turn Peterborough green was celebrated at PECT’s Eco-Awards ceremony in the city.

PECT Eco Charter school awards at the East of England Arena. Yara Vieira, the Eco Ambassador Award winner EMN-190523-225423009

The event saw children who had gone the extra mile to look after their local environment given prizes - and the opportunity to learn new skills from their peers.

The ceremony was held at The East of England Arena, and was organised by Peterborough Environment City Trust (PECT). This year marked the tenth anniversary of the awards.

Pupils who swapped cars for bikes and scooters for the school run, classes who dug their own school garden, and those who dramatically cut down on waste - but increased their recycling - were all given awards.

Environmental Education Coordinator Heidi Latronico-Ferris said: “The Eco Awards are the perfect opportunity for schools to showcase the amazing work they are doing to change attitudes and behaviours around sustainability. It brings together teachers, pupils, businesses and organisations, in a cumulative celebration of the achievements of students across the city. It is highly rewarding for students to be able to display their work to a wide range of representatives, and for them to be recognised for it. I am so proud to be a part of the tenth Awards, which this year was held as part of the national Outdoor Classroom Day for the first time.”

Children were also able to pick up new skills, visited beehives , and even meet some goats.

John Birkenhead, Business Director for sponsors Skanska UK, said: “As part of our commitment to a greener society we are passionate about making a positive difference to the environments in which we operate. We are delighted to sponsor the PECT Eco Awards again this year, which are inspiring the next generation to get involved in protecting their local environment.”

The winners:

Eco Factor Award – The Beeches

Student Choice Award – Southfields

Eco Ambassador – Yara Vieira, The Beeches

Kids Country Award – Dogsthorpe Academy

Skanska Special Award – St Augustine’s C of E

Sustainable Transport – Orton Wistow

Sustainable Materials – Middleton and Southfields

Health & Happiness – St Johns Church School, The Beeches, Middleton, Dogsthorpe Academy

Land Use & Wildlife – Middleton, Dogsthorpe Academy

Zero Carbon – St Augustine’s C of E

Zero Waste – Hampton Hargate, Orton Wistow, Southfields St Augustine’s C of E

Eco Flag – St Augustine’s C of E, The Beeches