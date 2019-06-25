Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre seeks new charity partner

Queensgate Shopping Centre is looking for a new charity partner which it will support over the coming year.

Local charities are being invited to apply by submitting a short video demonstrating why they would like to partner with Queensgate.

The shopping centre has supported local charities for many years, helping them to raise thousands of pounds for vital causes. Charities that have benefitted to date include Little Miracles and Anna’s Hope.

The chosen charity partner will benefit from free use of Queensgate’s footfall and commercial space. They will also be able to take advantage of Queensgate’s own professional marketing, social media and public relations support, and there is potential for the shopping centre team to donate volunteering hours to support the charity with its work.

Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “This really is an excellent opportunity for a local charity to benefit from our support. We are fully committed to supporting charitable causes and we are looking for the next charity partner to benefit from this goodwill.

“We look forward to receiving your videos and finding out why your charity deserves a helping hand from Queensgate.”

The centre’s next charity partner must be able to commit to providing people cover for the seasonal gift-wrapping service, which is traditionally one of the most enjoyable and financially beneficial events each year for Queensgate’s charity partners.

The gift-wrapping service runs for around four weeks from the end of November and includes late nights and weekends.

To apply, just record a two minute video application to Queensgate, describing what your charity does and why you want to partner with Queensgate.

The shopping centre said: “The more fun, creativity and energy you can put into it the better!”

Send the video to management@queensgatecm.co.uk by July 31.