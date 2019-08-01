Peterborough’s Queensgate opens its very own ‘Bug Hotel’

Queensgate has officially opened a new bug hotel on the roundabout as you approach the shopping centre.

The new development created by the environmental team at Queensgate, is set to become home to an array of wildlife from bees, butterflies and birds, to spiders, slugs and snails.

The bug hotel, shaped like a ‘Q’, is two metres tall and two metres wide. The shopping centre commissioned the experts at Wildlife World to design the hotel, and appointed local business Mitie Landscapes to fill the surrounding area with pollinator friendly flowers.

The new installation - which has nesting boxes on the top - has already received praise across social media, and has attracted lots of positive attention from local organisations such as We Love Peterborough.

Despite the cedar and plywood infrastructure for the hotel being put up in April, and the wild meadow seeds being planted in May, it is only now the flowers have bloomed and transformed the area into a beautiful insect-friendly zone.

Carol Wakelin, Environmental Manager, said: “This is something we’ve wanted to do for a while! It’s all about providing a habitat for the invertebrates that live around Queensgate – somewhere for them to nest happily. Everyone is aware of the decline of the bee population,and this should be a small biodiversity improvement.

“The feedback has been incredible, and the people of Peterborough seem delighted with it! Next, I’d love to put beehives on the roof, so watch this space.”

Queensgate continues its commitment to creating a sustainable and environmentally friendly culture throughout the shopping centre.

To find out more, visit www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk/environment-csr.html