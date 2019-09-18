Peterborough’s Queensgate centre announces new charity of the year - after previous recipient receives £12k

Queensgate Shopping Centre has announced its charity of the year for 2019/20, starting this month.

The centre is partnering with city-based charity Shine which provides specialist advice and support for people living with spina bifida and hydrocephalus across England and Northern Ireland.

For the past year Queensgate has been supporting Little Miracles which supports families that have children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

The charity received a donation totalling more than £12,000 thanks to the efforts of the centre and the generosity of the public. It also benefited from awareness-raising during the course of the year.

A spokesperson for Little Miracles said: “Thank you so much to everyone at Queensgate, and the public who donated, from the bottom of our hearts. I don’t think anyone will ever understand how much we appreciate this kindness and generosity. We have loved working with you all – thank you for your support.”

Shine provides specialist support from before birth and throughout the life of anyone living with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus, as well as to parents, families, carers and professional care staff.

The charity was founded in 1966 and has since evolved into a community of 75,000 individuals, families, friends and professionals, sharing achievements, challenges and information.

Asif Shaheed, corporate fundraiser at Shine, said: “We are so honoured to have been selected as Queensgate’s charity of the year and cannot wait to start working with the team.

“Thank you so much for choosing us. Our vision is to create a society that meets the needs, values the contribution and celebrates the lives of people living with spina bifida and hydrocephalus. With your help, we will be a step closer to achieving that.”

Centre director Mark Broadhead said: “Every year choosing our new charity of the year is so hard. There are so many wonderful causes out there. But we are delighted to have settled on Shine and have great admiration for the work they do. We are looking forward to helping them in many ways over the next 12 months.”

Over the year Queensgate will dedicate available resources to supporting Shine and will help it by hosting fundraising and engagement events with the local community. Money raised will go towards providing specialist support to those in need through Shine.

To support and learn more about Shine, visit www.shinecharity.org.uk.