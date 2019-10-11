Peterborough’s Perkins Great Eastern Run: All you need to know about road closures for the run

Thousands of amateur athletes and charity fundraisers will be pounding Peterborough’s pavements this weekend during the Perkins Great Eastern Run.

The annual half marathon, and the Anna’s Hope Fun Run, will take place on Sunday, with scores of people set to take on the city centre routes.

To allow the runners to compete safely, a number of road closures are being enforced this year.

Rivergate, Bourges Boulevard (southbound) from the Queensgate roundabout, Priestgate, Cathedral Square, Long Causeway and Broadway will all be closed between 9.30am and 10.45am.

All other roads along the route will be closed from 9.30am until 2pm. However, as the last runner passes each mile point, that road junction will reopen.

The approximate reopening times are: 1 mile - 11am - Broadway to Northminster; 2 mile - 11.15am - Park Road to Park Crescent (two way route opens on return); 3 mile - 11.30am - Fulbridge Road to Foxdale (two way route opens on return); 4 mile - 11.45am - Paston Ridings to Witham Way; 5 mile - 12pm - Corfe Avenue to Rockingham Grove; 6 mile - 12.15pm - Lincoln Road to Staverton Road; 7 mile - 12.30pm - David’s Lane to Hodgson Avenue; 8 mile - 12.45pm - Fulbridge Road to Aster Drive; 9 mile - 1pm - Donaldson Drive to Pratt Avenue; 10 mile - 1.15pm - Fulbridge Road to Tennyson Road; 11 mile - 1.30pm - Dogsthorpe Road to Park Road; 12 mile - 1.45pm - Eastfield Road to Boongate; 13 mile - 2pm - Embankment - finish.

Parking will be prohibited on the following streets from 8pm on October 12, until the road has been re-opened to traffic on October 13: Park Road: Between Park Crescent and Dogsthorpe Road; Dogsthorpe Road: Between Garton End Road and Lawn Avenue; Lawn Avenue: Between Dogsthorpe Road St Paul’s Road; St Paul’s Road: Between Lawn Avenue and Fulbridge Road; Fulbridge Road: Between St Paul’s Road and Francis Gardens.

Riverside Car Park will close at 9pm on Saturday, October 12, while Bishops Road Car Park will close at 11pm on Saturday, October 12. Both will re-open as soon as possible after the half marathon starts.

Councillor Steve Allen, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for recreation, said: “The race is one of the biggest events on our annual calendar and we expect many hundreds of residents and visitors to come out and support the runners along the course.

“However, we always want to minimise the impact on other residents by ensuring they know in advance about the necessary road closures we need to put in place.”

For road closure enquiries, call: 01777 705053 (option 2) between the hours of 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.