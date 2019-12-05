Peterborough’s Nene Park Trust pays tribute to volunteers on International Volunteer Day

Peterborough’s Nene Park Trust has paid tribute to its volunteers on International Volunteer Day (Thursday, December 5)

Volunteers are involved in a number of different roles, ranging from conservation work, visitor centre staff, education and event helpers, to training to become volunteers specifically for Sailability, a charity which offers people with disabilities the opportunity to go sailing and much more.

Earlier this year, Nene Park Trust was awarded the Investing in Volunteers accreditation; a scheme run by the National Council for Voluntary Organisations that reflects the hard work of staff and volunteers in operating a well organised volunteer programme for Nene Park.

Having volunteered at Nene Park since October 2018, Jacqui Slater commented: “At Nene Park I help with all sorts of things. I have laid wood chip, planted bulbs and even cut willows in order to build the boardwalk. There are so many different things we can do.”

Nene Park can also tailor roles if you have a special skill or talent that you think could benefit the park. Doreen French, a volunteer since 2011, joined because she wanted to see a difference in the park and is a keen gardener. Her volunteer duties align with her skill set and include planting trees and nurturing flower beds around the park. Doreen said: “Come and have a look at what we do – there is something for everyone!”

Andrew MacDermott, head of development at Nene Park Trust, said: “Volunteers play a crucial role in so many different organisations across Peterborough and it’s no different here at Nene Park.

“Our team plays a vital role and we are always in need of dedicated, compassionate individuals to help us carry on preserving this wonderful park. For those interested in getting involved, all of the information about roles currently available is on our website to help you get started.”

Tom Lomas, who has been volunteering for seven years at Nene Park, added: “I love the company of the other volunteers – we laugh a lot and have so much fun. Being outside and working on exciting projects has not only helped the park but it’s helped me too – it has added years to my life.”

When asked about how easy it is to become a volunteer at Nene Park, Jacqui Slater said: “You can become a volunteer and get stuck in straight away. Once health and safety had been outlined to me, I was buddied up with a more experienced volunteer and we began work. My best experiences of volunteering have been at Nene Park.”

To find out more about becoming a volunteer, visit: https://www.nenepark.org.uk/support-us/volunteer or call 01733 234193.