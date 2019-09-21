Peterborough’s Lola (9) is angling after fishing fame

While most nine year old girls might enjoy trampolining, skating or cycling Lola Eldridge is hooked - on fishing.

Completely shattering the traditional image of old timers sitting on the riverbank hoping to hook a whopper they can brag about, young Lola’s making a name for herself in the angling world.

It all began when she ‘borrowed’ her brother’s gift of some angling equipment, and the sport cast a spell on her.

Determined to get out there with rod and line she joined a free ‘learn to fish’ event staged by the Hampton Angling Club.

The club ran the event in conjunction with the Canal and River Trust and Hampton Parish Council and Lola was in her element learning the art of luring a crafty carp, the youngest of 250 other amateurs on the project.

Lola showed great early talent and has since gone on to compete for Hampton U18s at Tydd Gote- where she came fifth out of 21 participants - all older than her.

Lola then went on to compete in the Angling Trust and Canal & Rivers Trust National Junior Championships in Shropshire.

She competed in the U16 age group, and placed 45th out of 98.

Lola’s passion for angling is obvious as she happily describes fishing as “fun, relaxing and interesting.”

She said: “I really enjoy meeting new people and the competition was really amazing! I can’t wait to do more.”

Her mum, Jo Eldridge is proud of how far she’s come.

“What should have been a half an hour lesson ended up with Lola hanging around for the day,” she asaid.

“She caught so many fish the first day and the day was made so much fun for her.

“It’s all been about the love of fishing and people she meets.”

Tracey Minter, children’s events organiser for Hampton Angling said: “Our sport needs more girls and she has such a natural talent, her face lights up with every fish big or small. Definitely an angler to keep an eye on!”

This is just the beginning for Lola as she plans to keep practicing and hopes to fish in many more competitions with the support of her family and Hampton Angling.