Peterborough’s Key Theatre goes green for charity - and Bridge Street is next

The Key Theatre turned green on Friday to show its support for the NSPCC.

The theatre was lit in the children’s charity’s distinctive colour to raise awareness of its ‘Light For Every Childhood’ campaign which aims to shine a light on children experiencing abuse at Christmas and all year round.

Cast members of the Key Theatre panto with Kierrah Bott, team manager for Peterborough NSPCC. EMN-190112-084330009

This year’s campaign coincides with the ‘Get Your Sparkle On’ campaign next Wednesday where the charity is encouraging people to add some sparkle to their baking or clothing to raise money. Cast members from the theatre’s pantomime Beauty and the Beast joined in last week, while Thursday and Friday this week will see Bridge Street sparkle green.

To fundraise for this year’s #SparkleOn campaign visit www.nspcc.org.uk/christmas/get-your-sparkle-on.