Peterborough’s fire service proud at winning award for diversity

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has been given an award for promoting diversity at a top ceremony.

The service was recognised for its work in promoting equality, diversity and inclusion at the Asian Fire Service Association (AFSA) Personal Fair and Diverse Awards.

The award celebrates services that demonstrate strategic and operational awareness and understanding of how to challenge, promote and advance equality, diversity, and inclusion at senior levels of their organisation, as well as for demonstrating leadership, capacity, capability and a strong commitment to making things happen.

The service was awarded second place in the award for Excellence in Board Leadership in Equality, diversity and Inclusion and comes following assessment from the National Centre for Diversity on behalf of AFSA.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Jon Anderson, collected the award at the AFSA annual conference.

He said: “We’ve come a long way over the last few years, and it’s great to see that our senior leaders really understand how to challenge, promote and advance equality, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace. To receive this recognition from the AFSA is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, who are passionate about moving the Service forward.

“We still have work to do to improve the diversity within our Service to ensure we are representative of all our communities, but we’re really pleased to see that we are one of the top services in the UK for our work in this area.”