Peterborough’s Classical Reflection twins support Guide Dogs by completing 100,000 steps in a week

Peterborough’s Classical Reflection twins who wowed The Voice judges have supported a Guide Dogs campaign by completing 100,000 steps in a single week.

Walk Your Socks Off is a call to the nation to walk 100,000 steps for one week in May, which is the typical number of steps a Guide Dog trainer racks up teaching life-changing puppies.

Singers Naomi and Hannah Moxon have now completed their 100,000 steps by running (which is not a favoured sport of theirs), walking their pet dog Meg and persuading friends and family to keep them company.

The distance equated to taking part in just under two marathons.

Naomi and Hannah said: “Guide Dogs provide a lifeline and support to so many. Please Walk Your Socks Off for Guide Dogs this May, as not only is it a great way to get fit you’ll also be raising vital funds for a cause very close to our heart.”

Guide Dogs has strong connections for the girls, as they formerly boarded young dogs in training. They also adopted two retired guide dogs Denver and Wyatt.

For further information on Walk Your Socks Off, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/walkyoursocksoff.

Classical Reflection performed at the Guide Dogs Christmas Wishes concert last year and are set to do it again this year.

Naomi and Hannah said: “We were delighted to sing at the Guide Dogs carol concert last year in Coventry Cathedral alongside Aled Jones and lots of amazing supporters. We can’t wait to support Guide Dogs in other events this year.”

They will also be performing at St Peter’s Church in Yaxley on June 8.

For more details, visit: https://www.classicalreflection.co.uk/.