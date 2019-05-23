Peterborough runners can take on 24 hour race at Ferry Meadows

Hardcore runners will be able to push themselves to the limit in a new Peterborough race that lasts 24 hours.

Sublime Racing - who organised the Peterborough Marathon earlier this year - are now organising a festival of running to take place at Ferry Meadows this summer.

The event will be held on August 3, with a range of races for amateur athletes of all abilities taking place - including the gruelling 24 hour and 12 hour events.

It’s good news for people not wanting to take on the full race, as for the longer events they can take part as a pair, or even a team.

There are also 10k, 5k and a 1k children’s run.

There will be free camping for those entered into races, plus fabulous live music and entertainment.

Martin Jennings of Sublime Racing commented “We’re so excited to be bringing these fantastic races to Peterborough this summer.

“Our team have worked and planned hard to provide something for all ages and abilities. With camping and entertainment, plus the facilities already available at Ferry Meadows, we believe we have the makings of a true family weekend.”

Runners can find out more and register for the Sublime TWENTY4 races online at www.sublimeracing.com