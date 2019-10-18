Peterborough road users urged to ‘Be Safe, Be Seen’ this winter

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorists in Peterborough are being urged to ‘be safe, be seen’ this autumn and winter.

British Summer Time ends on Sunday, 27 October and this can coincide with a rise in the number of incidents on the roads. During 2018, 672 people were injured on Peterborough roads.

Be Safe Be Seen will launch at Sainsbury’s supermarkets at the Bretton Centre and in Oxney Road on Friday 25 October at 2pm. Working in partnership with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue, officers will be handing out reflective and fluorescent resources to vulnerable road users whilst reminding drivers to be aware when using the roads.

Police Cadets will be holding engagement events in Car Haven and Key Theatre car parks on Wednesday 30 October between 4.30 and 5.30 pm. These events are free to attend and anyone who comes along can get free reflective gear along with advice on staying safe.

Jenny Wright, road safety officer for Peterborough City Council, said: “All road users are at risk of not being seen as the dark nights draw in but in particular young people and vulnerable road users.

“People are often hurt in crashes simply because they are not easily visible. The problem is worse in winter, as heavy rain, fog and shorter daylight hours cause poor visibility.

“We are encouraging children and other road users to wear clothes or safety accessories that combine fluorescent colours with reflective material.”

Parents are encouraged to let their children visit the Department for Transport website which combines road safety information with interactive games https://www.think.gov.uk/education-resources/

Jenny Wright added: “Cyclists should also remember it is an offence to cycle at night without a front light, a rear light and a red rear reflector.”

Kevin Andrews, Community Risk Manager for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Being visible as a pedestrian is highly important for their safety on the roads. The fire service attends many incidents throughout the year, especially in winter when visibility and road conditions are challenged. School children will be leaving for school in the dark hours around sunrise and returning in the dark as winter draws in.

“So Be Safe and Be Seen, come along to Sainsbury’s in Bretton and Oxney Road to receive some fluorescent resources and road safety advice.”