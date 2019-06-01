Peterborough road closures for biggest ever Tour

Motorists are being warned of road closures this weekend as thousands of riders from across the planet take part in the biggest Tour of Cambridgeshire ever.

This year is the fifth time the event - which is based at the East of England Arena - will be held, with public roads closed to allow the thousands of cyclists to complete the 100 mile route through the Fens and villages south of Peterborough safely.

The route on Sunday

On Saturday there will be a time trial, which will see a short section of road closed around the arena. On Sunday there will be the Gran Fondo, which will see more than 11,000 riders, of various abilities, riding on a huge course around the county.

Event organiser Tom Caldwell said: “It is an enormous job every year, but we are starting to get into a routine.

“We are aware the road closures do cause an inconvenience to the community, but the closed roads are why so many cyclists want to take part. This year we have about 11,000 people already signed up, which is 1,000 more than last year. There will be 2,800 coming from overseas to take part. It shows how popular the event is, and how many people do want to go out and cycle.

“We do our best to open up all the roads as soon as we can, and minimise the disruption as much as we can, but it is impossible to please everyone. We have learnt lessons from previous years, and we have had signs out advertising the road closures.

“We have spoken to carers to deal with their arrangements, and if there is the need for blue light services to access parts of the course we will stop the event to allow that access.

“Many communities now embrace the Tour, and we know there are events held along the route on Sunday.”

While the big rides are the highlights of the weekend, there will be plenty of other activities taking place .

At the East of England Arena there will be a bike show, with firms from across Peterborough - and the rest of the country - having stalls.

There will also be a smaller ‘Family Fondo’ to allow children to get on their bikes and take part.

Tom said: “People can still sign up to take part in the Gran Fondo - it is like the London Marathon on bikes. There is the elite race at the front, where riders can qualify for the Amateur World Championships, while there are also people raising money for charity.

“People can sign up by turning up with a bike on the day, but it is cheaper to sign up in advance online.”

For more information about the road closures, how to sign up to take part in the Gran Fondo, or other events taking place this weekend, visit www.golazocycling.com/Tour_of_Cambridgeshire/Tour_of_Cambridgeshire_Cycling_Festival_UK.php

