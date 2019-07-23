Peterborough residents who made a difference uniting communities presented with medals

Residents who have made a difference and helped bring communities together were given a medal at a Peterborough festival.

The Food and Faith Festival was held at Peterborough Town Hall on Sunday, with members of a range of different communities coming together to celebrate.

Medal recipiants and guests at the Peterborough Inter-Faith Council annual meeting at the Town Hall. EMN-190721-204830009

Medals were given out to a range of people, including faith and community leaders in the city, and Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes.

The theme of this year’s event was ‘What our faith tells us about Education.’

Following a range of talks, from speakers including Liz Knight, academic director at University Centre Peterborough, Dean of Peterborough Cathedral The Very Rev Chris Dalliston, Rev Malcolm Weisman, Minister for the Jewish Memorial Council, Gillian Beasley, chief executive of Peterborough City Council and representatives from the Hindu, Sikh and Muslim communities, attendees were able to enjoy a range of food.

Dr Jaspal Singh, chair of the Peterborough Interfaith Council, said: “We had a very successful festival this year. A lot of people came, and people really enjoyed it.

“We normally get a memento for the speakers and other residents who have made a difference.

“This year, with the England Cricket Team winning the World Cup, we decided to get medals.”