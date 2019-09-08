Peterborough residents try new activities at city school

Hundreds of residents were able to try out new activities at a packed taster session held at Queen Katharine Academy.

The University of the Third Age (U3A) gave people the chance to see what was on offer – from music and arts and crafts to cookery and sport – at the event last month.

The U3A arranges a variety of different activities for residents ‘in their third age’ – mainly including retired people, and those no longer raising a family.

More than 800 people turned up to the showcase, and they were joined by Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Gul Nawaz, who learnt about the group.

For more information about the U3A in Peterborough, the activities and events they organise, and how to join, visit www.peterboroughu3a.org.uk