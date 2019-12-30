Peterborough residents lose Freeview signal as TV platform blames weather

Residents in Peterborough are reporting that they have lost their Freeview signal.

The TV platform said today (Monday): “Current high pressure weather conditions across the UK can cause picture break up or loss of channels for some viewers.

“If you are affected please do not retune your TV as reception will improve with the weather.

“At the moment it looks as though these conditions may continue throughout the week. Viewers experiencing difficulty can still watch live and on-demand TV through players such as BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on an internet connected Freeview Play TV or one that has players available to view.

“Alternatively viewers can live stream shows via the Freeview mobile app.”

The issue has been affecting viewers across Cambridgeshire, and residents in Peterborough have told the PT that people in the PE3 and PE4 postcodes are also affected.