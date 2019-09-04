Peterborough residents lose access to Virgin Media after cable damage

Residents in Peterborough with Virgin Media have been experiencing problems with their services over recent days.

One customer from Bretton has sent messages from the broadband, phone and TV provider to the Peterborough Telegraph showing outages twice last week and twice this week, while there have been numerous complaints on Facebook that services were not working.

In particular, many people in the PE4 postcode area of the city were unable to use the company’s services throughout yesterday (Tuesday).

After being contacted by the PT, a Virgin Media spokesperson said: “As a result of damage caused by a third party to one of our cables in the Peterborough area on Tuesday, a small number of Virgin Media customers lost access to their broadband and TV services.

“The issue was fixed in the early hours of Wednesday morning with all services now restored.”